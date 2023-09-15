Woodbridge man physically attacks police officer

A Woodbridge man has been charged with assault and battery after charging towards an officer and swinging in their direction.

Police arrived to a residence located in the 4700 block of Charter Ct. around 1:35 p.m. to assist with a person in crisis.

As an officer was speaking to the individual, identified as the accused, he charged towards the officer and swung towards their direction. The officer was able to block the strike to their face and the accused was detained without further incident. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Killian Mark Lang. He is being held without bond.