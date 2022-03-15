Woodbridge man arrested for rape, abduction of 16-year-old girl: police

A man is under arrest and facing charges after police say he raped and abducted a 16-year-old girl in Prince William County.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at a residence in Woodbridge. Police say 18-year-old Ivan Santiago Guzman Velasquez entered the victim’s bedroom through an unlocked window, grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Velasquez then took the victim’s phone and fled. When the victim followed Velasquez to try and get her phone back, officials say he forced the girl into his vehicle and drove her to his residence where he forced her inside and sexually assaulted her again.

Officers say Velasquez then drove the victim back to her home. Investigators say Velasquez and the girl were acquaintances.

The victim reported the incident to family who contacted police. Velasquez was arrested later the same day and faces rape, strangulation, object sexual penetration and abduction charges.