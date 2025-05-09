Woodbridge driver charged after vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Prince William County

The Brief A driver is facing multiple charges after a vehicle collision left one dead in Woodbridge. According to officers, the driver was traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour at the time of the collision.



A Woodbridge driver has been charged in connection with a fatal vehicle collision.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Luis Alejandro Anariba of Woodbridge, Virginia.

The collision occurred on May 1, at the intersection of Dale Blvd. and Barksdale Street in Woodbridge. According to officers, Alejandro Anariba was traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

Officers say a 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision was killed.

Alejandro Anariba has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. He is being held without bond.