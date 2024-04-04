DC woman caught in crossfire during shootout in Southeast: police

Police are investigating after a woman was caught in the crossfire of a shootout in a Southeast D.C. neighborhood Wednesday night.

The woman wasn’t injured but the windshield of her car was hit, causing glass to rain on her as she took cover.

According to a police report, multiple calls came in from the area of Independence Ave., SE, about shots fired.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found multiple shell casings on the sidewalk and in the street.

They were then approached by the victim who stated that while she was inside of her car, she heard a series of pops that she believed to be gunshots and ducked down.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

As the shots continued, a bullet flew into her windshield and the broken glass landed on her. Police say a second bullet hole was also found in the car.

Police say two suspects fled the scene, one going up Independence Ave. and the other running down 15th Street.

The officers were able to review surveillance video from the area and saw one suspect leave the 7-Eleven at 1501 Independence Ave., SE, while the second suspect exited 1500 Independence Ave., SE, with a group of people.

The suspect coming out of the 7-Eleven pulled out a gun and began shooting at the group. The second suspect returned fire with his own gun.

The victim’s car was parked in between the shooters but luckily, she wasn’t hurt.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.