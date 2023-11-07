Woman withdrawing money from ATM robbed at gunpoint in DC: police

Authorities are searching for suspects they say robbed a woman at gunpoint while she withdrew money from a cash machine in D.C.

The stickup happened just before 7 p.m. on September 19 in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue in southeast Washington.

Police say the woman was taking money out of the ATM when she was approached by three suspects brandishing handguns. They demanded she withdraw money from the ATM and turn it over to them. They then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras. Anyone who can identify them is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.