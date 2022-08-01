Woman who called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young

A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend.

She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!

Mrs. Sally Washington

She now resides in Laurel, Maryland. Mrs. Washington says one of her secrets to staying young is "to just keep moving!"

Happy birthday, Mrs. Washington!