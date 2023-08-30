Woman wanted for attempted bank robbery in Northwest DC

D.C. police are searching for a woman accused of attempting to rob a bank in Northwest.

Detectives say the attempted robbery occurred at 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of L Street, Northwest.

The suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The employees did not comply and the woman fled without taking any money.

She was caught on surveillance video and investigators are working to identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Metropolitan Police Department’s tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.