Woman wanted in fatal stabbing of grandmother in Fort Washington: police

The Brief Police say Breante Thomas fatally stabbed her grandmother in Fort Washington. A second family member was critically injured in the attack, police say. Thomas may be driving a white 2012 Volkswagen Passat with Maryland tags 3FF3906.



Prince George’s County Police are searching for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her grandmother and critically injuring another relative inside a Fort Washington home.

Granddaughter charged

Investigators say 28-year-old Breante Thomas of Waldorf is charged in the killing of 81-year-old Helen Thomas, who was found dead Sunday afternoon in her home on the 500 block of Bonhill Drive.

28-year-old Breante Thomas (Prince George’s County Police)

Officers responded around 1:50 p.m. for a welfare check and discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, an adult male family member, was also found with stab injuries and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say Breante Thomas fled the scene in a white 2012 Volkswagen Passat with Maryland tags 3FF3906. She faces charges including first and second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Information sought

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Refer to case number 25-005122.

