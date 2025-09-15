Woman found dead in Fort Washington home; homicide investigation underway

Prince George’s County Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead and a man critically injured inside a Fort Washington home.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 2 p.m. on Sunday on the 500 block of Bonhill Drive. Inside, they discovered an adult woman with signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, an adult man, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says police have not released the victims’ names and no suspects have been identified. Investigators say the circumstances remain unclear, and they’re working to determine what led to the violence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Police. The investigation is continuing at this time.

