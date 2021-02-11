Woman takes matters into her own hands tackling suspect who fled from Lake Jackson police

One woman took matters into her own hands and tackled a suspect who was fleeing from Lake Jackson police.

The incident occurred on January 31, according to the Lake Jackson Police Department.

Police were called out to the 300 block of Redwood Street in reference to a report of a suspicious male in the area that had looked inside a window of a house.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Administrative Sgt. Roy Welch with the Lake Jackson Police Department said officers began checking the area and located a male matching the description given by the caller.

At some point, Welch said, the male took off running and ran back towards the caller who was outside her house in the front yard.

Advertisement

The male, later identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, was tackled by the woman who held Hawkins until officers took him into custody.

Hawkins was booked into the Lake Jackson Police Department Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP