Woman struck and killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run: police
CAMP SPRINGS, Md. - Prince George’s County police are on the scene after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Camp Springs on Friday afternoon.
The crash in the 5700 block of Allentown Road was reported around 2:30 p.m.
Police have not identified the victim, nor have they indicated whether the vehicle remained on the scene.
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available
