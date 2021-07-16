Woman struck and killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run: police

Prince George’s County police are on the scene after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Camp Springs on Friday afternoon.

The crash in the 5700 block of Allentown Road was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they indicated whether the vehicle remained on the scene.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available