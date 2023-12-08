Authorities are searching for three suspects they say stabbed a woman and stole her phone while she was walking to a Metro station in the District.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. on November 21 in the 1900 block of 10th Street in northwest D.C.

According to a police report, the victim was walking to a nearby Metro station when three suspects approached her from behind and pushed her down to the ground.

The report says the suspects yelled "your phone bitch," and demanded the woman give them the passcode to her iPhone.

The victim said the suspects were kicking and striking her during the attack. They also stabbed her in both arms and the left leg.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Woman stabbed, phone stolen while walking to DC Metro station (DC Police)

She said they grabbed her phone and fled. The woman said she saw one of the suspect with a knife in their hand as they ran away.

Police are searching for two females and a male who they say were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.