Woman shot in Northeast DC, police searching for suspect

Police are investigating after a woman was shot Sunday afternoon in Northeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department said Fourth District officers responded around 1:46 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, to reports of a shooting on the 5700 block of 2nd Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female who was conscious and breathing after being shot. D.C. Fire and EMS took her to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not released additional details about the victim’s condition or what led to the shooting.

Suspect information

Investigators are looking for a Black man with a gray beard, described as having a medium complexion and heavy build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and driving a black Mercedes.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 to reach the department’s tip line.