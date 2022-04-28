Woman shot in neck while attending birthday party in Northeast DC, police say

A woman was shot in the neck while attending a birthday party in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday night, according to DC Police.

Police confirm a woman in her 20s was attending a birthday party in the 300 block of 56th Street NE. She stepped outside around 10:21 p.m., gunshots rang out and she was struck in the neck.

She was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Police were not able to say if she was the intended target or if she was struck by a stray bullet.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.