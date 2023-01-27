Woman shot in front of her DC home was unintended target, police say

A woman who was shot in front of her D.C. home late Thursday night was an unintended target, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Street in the northeast.

Police initially arrived to investigate gunshots that were reported in the area but found no evidence of a shooting. They left the scene but were called back after a woman inside her home called 911 saying that she had been shot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Officers arrived to the apartment building and found a trail of blood inside. They located the woman who said she was outside when gunfire erupted. She was shot twice in her arm and ran back inside. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital. Officials say her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Investigators also found gunfire damage to the window of a vehicle parked nearby and 18 total pistol and rifle shell casing scattered in the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.