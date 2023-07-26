Woman shot in Beltsville; police searching for suspects

Authorities say a woman remains in the hospital after she was shot early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

Police were called to the 10600 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville just before 2:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says police say the woman was shot twice while inside a vehicle. Witnesses say they say a truck pull up to the scene just before hearing four to five gunshots.

Alnwick says the initial lookout was for a black Dodge 4-door truck that was last seen heading toward Interstate 495.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time. They say the woman is expected to survive.