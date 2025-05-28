Woman shot after driving up to CIA headquarters charged with DUI, court documents show

article

A woman who was shot by security outside of CIA headquarters last week has been charged with driving under the influence.

What we know:

According to court documents, just after 3:30 a.m. on May 22, a CIA police officer saw the suspect, Monia Spadaro, driving the wrong way onto the grounds of the CIA headquarters in Fairfax County.

The police officer turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over Spadaro in her Toyota Corolla but according to the affidavit, she wouldn't stop and instead continued toward the main security gate, all while driving recklessly, changing lanes from outbound to inbound and back to the outbound lanes of travel.

As Spadaro continued toward the main gate at a high rate of speed, a CIA police officer guarding gate fired shots at her and she was hit. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

The court documents state that Spadaro told hospital personnel that she'd been drinking at a bar in Vienna prior to the incident.

Additionally, a CIA police officer who rode in the ambulance with her said her eyes were glossy and bloodshot, and that she had an odor of alcohol coming from her person.

Officials say Spadaro also had a prior conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol.

No additional information has been released at this time.

