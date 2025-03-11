Woman shoots at tow truck driver in Maryland for taking too long: police

The Brief Anne Arundel County police continue to investigate after a woman fired one round from a handgun at a tow truck. According to police, the woman fired shots at the tow truck driver as he drove away after refusing to tow her vehicle.



A woman in Anne Arundel County fired one round from a handgun at a tow truck after he declined to tow her vehicle.

According to police, a tow truck operator arrived in the 900 block of Reece Road in Severn, Maryland around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a request from a woman.

Police say the woman began berating the tow operator and arguing about his response time. The tow truck driver declined to tow the vehicle and started to drive away when the woman fired one round from a handgun, striking his truck.

The woman fled in a black sedan. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

