Woman sexually assaulted while walking in Alexandria; Police search for suspect

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a sexual assault that happened Wednesday night in Alexandria, authorities say.

According to Fairfax County Police the incident happened around 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive, near Route 1.

Police say the victim was walking east on Sacramento Drive towards Richmond Highway when she was approached from behind by an unknown suspect wearing a mask and gloves. The suspect then pulled the victim into nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Police say the victim was able to break free from the suspect, who ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said after the incident they saturated the area to locate the man responsible for this incident, but he was not found.

On Friday, police continued their efforts by knocking on doors in the area and passing out flyers in hopes of finding someone who may have clues on the case.

Police are asking community members to review any home surveillance footage from Wednesday night for suspicious people.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted to 1-866-411-TIPS.

In response to the incident, police say they are increasing patrols in the area. They are also reminding people to be vigilant when they walk at night, including not using headphones and walking in well lit areas.