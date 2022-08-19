Man arrested for exposing himself, making unwanted sexual contact with two juveniles in DC

A 34-year-old man from D.C. is in charged with exposing himself and touching two juveniles in Southeast on Thursday, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the incident happened on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast.

Police say officer responded to the area after a 10-year-old and 12-year-old reported that a man engaged in unwanted sexual contact with one of the victims and attempted to make contact with the other victim as well.

The victims also reported that the man exposed his genitals to them.

The suspect, identified as Gary Jones Jr., 34, of Northeast, was detained by Parks and Recreation staff members, and later taken into custody by MPD.

Jones Jr. is charged with second-degree child sexual abuse.