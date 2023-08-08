Woman robbed of jewelry at Ashburn Embassy Suites: police

Police say at least five people robbed a woman at gunpoint at the Embassy Suites in Ashburn Monday morning.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office say around 6:00 a.m., multiple suspects approached a woman and took her luggage, which contained a significant amount of jewelry imported from India.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say four of the five suspects involved were wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts. The suspects fled the area in a Black Chevrolet Equinox. Police say the vehicle was later found abandoned.

The LCSO is asking for anyone with information to contact Detective M. Grimsley with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.