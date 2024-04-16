Woman robbed of $1,200 at Citibank in DC demands return of hard-earned cash

A woman was robbed at a Citibank in Northwest D.C. and police have released new surveillance video of the suspect, hoping the public will help them identify him.

The woman, who chose not to reveal her identity for her safety, spoke with FOX 5's Shomari Stone because she wants detectives to catch the man who stole her hard-earned money. She’s really upset.

The trouble started when she said she walked into the Citibank on MacArthur Boulevard NW to deposit $1,200.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect walking into the bank moments later.

The suspect can be seen on video, dressed in a red t-shirt, dark pants, sunglasses, and a surgical mask. He walks behind the woman who is wearing a pink coat.

Woman robbed of $1,200 at Citibank in DC says she wants her hard-earned money back. Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

It all happened on April 5, around 11:15 in the morning. Detectives said the suspect reached over the woman and snatched the $1,200 in cash while the woman was counting it.

He then took off, running down the 5200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, the police report states.

"I ran after him. I kept screaming, ‘he stole my money, he stole my money,’ and then I fell down outside the bank," the woman recalled.

"I feel frustrated because it is not only the money, but I want him to give it back to me, because I worked hard for it and my other concern is the safety of the neighborhood."

If you recognize the suspect, call D.C. police. There is a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Check out the surveillance footage below: