Woman rescued from mangled wreckage after crash in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - First responders rescued a woman from the mangled wreckage of her vehicle after she crashed into a tree in southeast D.C.
The crash happened in the 1200 block of M Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Woman rescued from mangled wreckage after crash in southeast DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)
The woman was transported with serious injuries that officials say are not life threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.