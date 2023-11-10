First responders rescued a woman from the mangled wreckage of her vehicle after she crashed into a tree in southeast D.C.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of M Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Woman rescued from mangled wreckage after crash in southeast DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

The woman was transported with serious injuries that officials say are not life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.