Woman reportedly stabbed with syringe says suspect told her 'it feels like a bee sting, doesn't it?'

Authorities in Anne Arundel County are still searching for the man they say was caught on video jabbing a woman with a syringe in a grocery store. Surveillance video captured the incident on February 18 at Christopher's Fine Foods on Shady Side Road in Churchton.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with the victim who told her that after the man stabbed her he leaned in and said, "I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn't it?"

Alnwick said the woman told her that she cussed at him until he left. She said at first she thought it was a cigarette burn but realized she had been stuck with a syringe after she didn't find a hole in her leggings.

The jab left a round lump with a bright red center. Though the wound is healing, the woman is going through an emotional ordeal.

She has no idea if she's been infected with something and is now taking three very strong preventative medications for 30 days just in case.

The victim told Alnwick she spoke with the store and with police. According to the victim, there is video evidence that the suspect was in the cart area outside of the store prior to the attack and that he may have tried to stick other women.

"He picked the wrong woman," she said defiantly, telling Alnwick that her son and the entire town is looking for this man.

Earlier this week police did put out a good still shot of the man they are looking for. He has short salt and pepper and hair, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, light gray pants and white sneakers.