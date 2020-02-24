Video: Anne Arundel County syringe attack caught on camera
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Anne Arundel County police have released video that they believe shows a suspect approach and jab a victim in a store lobby in Churchton.
According to police, the suspect appeared to be a man in his 50s.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5570 Shady Side Road.
The victim sought medical help after the incident.
If you have any information that might help police, call (410) 222-1960.