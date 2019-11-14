Woman remains in grave condition after dog attack in Prince George’s County

A woman remains in grave condition after being attacked by two dogs Wednesday night in Prince George's County.

The attack happened in the 11000 block of McKay Road in Fort Washington around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived they say they found the injured woman surrounded by two dogs. Investigators say the dogs charged at the officers at which time they discharged their weapons and shot both of the animals.

Officers say one dog was killed. The other was injured and ran from the area but was tracked down and is now in the custody of animal control. An additional dog that was found in the basement of the home is also in animal control custody.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.