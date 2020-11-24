Woman receives refund nearly one year after Zelle causes tattoo troubles

After multiple women have accused a popular DMV tattoo artist of taking their money without providing a service, one woman says FOX 5's spotlight on the issue got her a refund.

Moriah Johnson said when she was interested in getting a new tattoo for her birthday, she decided to go to Anthony Bowser, whose business is called Sebastian Tattoos.

However, when she sent the $600 payment to Bowser via Zelle, he told her the money she sent had been refunded back to her account.

“I managed to get him, his bank, my bank and myself all on the phone, four-way,” said Johnson. “And long story short, we all confirmed that he received the funds.”

Johnson, who lives in Anne Arundel Co., previously said she was in the process of filing suit.

“I would just personally like my money back. And this has to go no further,” said Johnson.

Since our story aired and was posted online, Johnson says Bowser has contacted her and she received a refund. She has dismissed her case.

"Maybe this story was a wake-up call for him," Johnson said.

FOX 5 has continued to hear from additional women who say they have had problems with Bowser after paying him. Bowser tells FOX 5 he has many satisfied clients and is doing 2 to 3 tattoos a day. He doesn’t have a studio and is working from home.

He said he lets people know that the down payment is nonrefundable and that both parties are allowed one reschedule. He said he didn’t have knowledge of Freeman’s lawsuit.

