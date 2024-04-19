Woman punched in face by man inside DC Safeway

Authorities are investigating after a woman was punched in the face by a man as she shopped in an aisle inside a Washington, D.C. Safeway grocery store.

The attack happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

A witness tells FOX 5 that the victim told paramedics that the suspect walked past her as she shopped, stopped and turned around, then walked back toward her and punched her in the face.

The victim was treated at the scene.

The investigation is continuing at this time.