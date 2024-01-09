Expand / Collapse search
Woman left lying in roadway following robbery in Northwest DC, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:09PM
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly found unconscious in the middle of a Northwest D.C. street following a robbery. 

According to police, the woman had to be taken to the hospital after she was found lying in the 5900 block of 4th St, NW, around 6:20 p.m. Monday. 

The victim told police she had been approached by three suspects as she was walking down the street. She said one of the suspects pulled her arm and she began fighting back before another suspect said to her, "you stupid b***h, don't you see I have a gun?" 

The victim told police this was the last thing she could remember about the incident. 

When police arrived to investigate, a witness told them that he had seen the woman lying unconscious in the road and a silver car speeding off. 

DC Fire and EMS responded to treat the victim. They say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital. 

The victim’s purse, car keys, credit cards and iPhone were all taken in the attack, according to a police report. 

No additional information is known at this time. Anyone with additional information should contact police.