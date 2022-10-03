Woman killed in hit-and-run crash; Fairfax County Police searching for suspect

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Annandale Road around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives determined the pedestrian, an adult female, was crossing Annandale Road outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle at low speed in the northbound travel lanes.

The driver did not stop to assist or render aid. A witness observed a small white SUV or sedan stop in the area at the time of the crash then drive away.

Detectives continue to canvass the area to identify the striking vehicle.

At this time, the victim’s family has not been located.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.