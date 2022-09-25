Motorcyclist killed in Howard County hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist dead in Howard County.

According to Howard County Police, thief incident happened around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday along Maryland Route 175 westbound between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge.

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle, thrown from his bike, and struck by a second vehicle.

The initial driver left the scene immediately after the collision. The second driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have not released information about what led up to the crash.

Investigators identified the victim as Timothy Joseph Wise, 55, of Columbia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-7867. Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.