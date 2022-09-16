Man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Laurel; police searching for driver

A man is dead after police say he was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene late Thursday night in Howard County.

The hit-ad-run crash was reported just before 10:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel.

Officers believe the driver of a Ford Explorer struck the man and left the scene before police arrived.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, died a short time later at Howard County General Hospital.

Washington Boulevard was closed in both directions for approximately two and a half hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP.