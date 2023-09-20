Woman killed in Capitol Heights crash

Police say a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday in Prince George's County.

Authorities say the crash was reported around 3:55 a.m. near Sheriff Road and Division Avenue in the Capitol Heights neighborhood.

The woman was found unconscious and not breathing after being struck, She was pronounced dead at scene.

Traffic in the area was impacted by the investigation as emergency vehicles lined the roadway and crime tape surrounded a crosswalk.

The identity of the woman has not been released. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.