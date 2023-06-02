Woman killed in Camp Springs crash

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash Friday morning in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. in the 4700 block of Auth Place in Camp Springs. Police say they responded to find a single vehicle crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Auth Place between Woods Way Road and Auth Way is closed.

Investigators are working to establish circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.