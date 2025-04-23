Woman killed in crash in Fairfax County: police

Police in Fairfax County say they are at the scene of a crash where a woman was killed.

What we know:

Officers say the two-vehicle crash happened at Ox Road and Davis Drive in Lorton.

At this time, they say an adult female driver was declared deceased at the scene. The second driver and passengers are being evaluated for injuries.

Police say Ox Road at Davis Drive is shut down. for the time being. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

What we don't know:

It's not yet known what caused the crash. The Fairfax County Police Department says reconstruction detectives are enroute.

