Woman killed by van in Northeast DC hit-and-run

article

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Northeast D.C.

Police say the woman, 54-year-old Evelyn Troyah of no fixed address, laid down in a crosswalk before the crash at 12:57 a.m. at South Dakota Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

Officials say a white van traveling on South Dakota Avenue hit Troyah, then left the scene.

Troyah later died at a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (202) 727-9099.

The hit-and-run happened just days after a driver hit and killed a 4-year-old Thursday near Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street, Northwest.

Advertisement

RELATED: 4-year-old struck and killed by car in Northwest DC