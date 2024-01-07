Man killed estranged wife at Giant grocery store in Frederick County, deputies say

Frederick County deputies have arrested a man who they say shot and killed his estranged wife outside a Giant grocery store Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deadly incident took place in a shopping center off of Sugarloaf Parkway in Urbana.

Frederick County deputies responded to the scene around 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 6 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman dead in the parking lot.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Tenisha Butler. Following an investigation, detectives determined that Butler had been shot and killed by her estranged husband, 33-year-old Frederick Owusu Sakyi.

Butler and Sakyi were going through a divorce, according to detectives, and they say there is a history of protective orders and that Sakyi had been accused of stalking Butler before.

Deputies were able to track Sakyi down to Walkersville, Maryland where he was arrested without incident. Upon searching his vehicle, deputies also found Sakyi was in possession of a handgun and an assault rifle.

Deputies transported Sakyi to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

The Urbana shopping center where the Giant is located is now back open to the public.

