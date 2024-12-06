Woman killed in apartment fire at Gaithersburg retirement community
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A woman was killed after a fire broke out at a retirement community apartment complex in Montgomery County.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Friday at the Asbury Methodist Village retirement community on Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg.
Firefighters found the woman on the 6th floor of the high-rise building. She was initially transported with critical injuries. She later died at a nearby hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Woman killed in apartment fire at Gaithersburg retirement community (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)