A woman was killed, and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision Sunday night in Laurel.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near Mallard Drive and Laurel Bowie Road.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Woman killed, 4 hurt in Laurel crash

Officials say the woman killed was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The four hurt suffered injuries authorities consider non-life threatening.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.