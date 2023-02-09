Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police

Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights.

Police said the two suspects drove up to the victim and asked for directions.

While talking to the victim one of the suspects got out of the car, pulled out a gun from her purse and demanded the woman get in the car.

The victim complied, and the suspect then drove away while demanding the woman's property.

According to a police report, the suspects stole $8,000, 3 gold rings and a gold necklace from the victim.

They then dropped the victim off in the 1500 block of Newton Street, about two blocks away from where they abducted her, and fled the area.

Police are still searching for both suspects and the vehicle used during the incident.

One of the suspects is described as a woman, who is about five feet seven inches, 25-30 years-old, and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, and red/maroon mid-thigh boots. The other suspect is described as a man, who is under five feet in height, over 40 years-old, has a cloudy left eye and goatee, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue dots, black jacket, brown pants, and white shoes with red lines.

The vehicle the suspects used is described as an older model green minivan.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in the case.