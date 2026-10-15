Woman found dead in vehicle in Hyattsville identified; police investigate as homicide

Prince George’s County police have identified a woman found dead inside a vehicle in Hyattsville and are investigating her death as a homicide.

The Brief Police are investigating the homicide of Maury Carias Garcia, found dead inside her vehicle in Hyattsville. Detectives believe Garcia was killed Oct. 12 before being reported missing. A person of interest known to Garcia was found dead from an apparent suicide.



Officers discovered 29-year-old Maury Carias Garcia of Hyattsville suffering from trauma inside her vehicle in a parking lot in the 2000 block of University Boulevard East around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Garcia was reported missing on Oct. 13, though detectives believe she was killed inside her vehicle on Oct. 12 at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Investigators have identified a person of interest who was known to Garcia. That individual was found dead inside his residence on Oct. 13 from an apparent suicide. Detectives said preliminary findings indicate the crime was not random.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0054856.

Woman Found Dead 2000 University Boulevard Hyattsville