Image 1 of 3 ▼ 12500 block of Spiller Lane Death Investigation

The Brief A mother and her 19-year-old daughter were found dead in a Manassas home during a welfare check. No signs of foul play or signs of trauma were found, and the home had been secured before police entered. Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports after autopsies did not reveal anything noteworthy.



A mother and her adult daughter were found dead inside a home in Manassas on Monday, Nov. 23, as Prince William County Police were conducting a welfare check.

What we know:

Officers went to the home in the 12500 block of Spiller Lane around 1:40 p.m. after a 54-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter were not heard from since early November.

Officers entered the home and found the mother and daughter dead inside. There were no signs of foul play and the home had been secured before police entered. No signs of trauma were found on either of the individuals, police said.

Autopsies on both of the women did not reveal anything of note, according to officials.

Police said there does not appear to be any continued threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are awaiting toxicology reports. Anyone with information is urged to call Prince William County Police.