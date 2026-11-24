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The Brief An 18-year-old woman from Silver Spring died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Montgomery County. Investigators say the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta lost control and hit a utility pole off Warfield Road in Gaithersburg. The driver and two other passengers in the car suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.



An 18-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered when the car she was riding in crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Bitanya Dawit of Silver Spring was the right rear passenger in a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta that crashed in Gaithersburg on Saturday, Nov. 21, at around 3:45 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The backstory:

Investigators believe the driver was traveling northbound on Warfield Road, just north of Dorsey Road, when they lost control of the car and veered off the road, striking a utility pole.

First responders rushed Dawit to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the following day, on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The driver, along with the front-seat and left rear passengers, suffered only minor injuries. They did not need to be taken to the hospital.

What's next:

The police department's Collision Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the crash to determine what caused the driver to lose control, a process that could take weeks or months to complete. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 240-773-6620.