Woman found dead in car near Prince George's County shopping center
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A woman was found dead in a car near a shopping center in Hyattsville Wednesday evening, according to Prince George’s County police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2000 block of University Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to find an unresponsive woman inside a vehicle.
Police said the incident is being treated as a death investigation.
It is unclear how the woman died or how long she was in the vehicle.
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Woman Found Dead 2000 University Boulevard Hyattsville
The Source: Information in this article is from the Prince George's County Police Department.