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Woman found dead in car near Prince George's County shopping center

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland
Published October 14, 2026 6:47 PM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 6:47 PM EDT
Woman found dead near Hyattsville shopping center; Maryland halts toll increases for one year
Woman found dead near Hyattsville shopping center; Maryland halts toll increases for one year

Woman found dead near Hyattsville shopping center; Maryland halts toll increases for one year

A woman was found dead near a Hyattsville shopping center; Maryland Gov. Moore says no toll increases for one year and more top headlines. 

The Brief

    • A woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Hyattsville.
    • Police responded to the area for a welfare check.
    • It is unclear how the woman died or how long she was in the vehicle.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A woman was found dead in a car near a shopping center in Hyattsville Wednesday evening, according to Prince George’s County police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2000 block of University Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to find an unresponsive woman inside a vehicle.

Police said the incident is being treated as a death investigation.

It is unclear how the woman died or how long she was in the vehicle.

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Woman Found Dead 2000 University Boulevard Hyattsville 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Prince George's County Police Department. 

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