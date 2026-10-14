Woman found dead in car near Prince George's County shopping center

The Brief A woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Hyattsville. Police responded to the area for a welfare check. It is unclear how the woman died or how long she was in the vehicle.



A woman was found dead in a car near a shopping center in Hyattsville Wednesday evening, according to Prince George’s County police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2000 block of University Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to find an unresponsive woman inside a vehicle.

Police said the incident is being treated as a death investigation.

It is unclear how the woman died or how long she was in the vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Woman Found Dead 2000 University Boulevard Hyattsville