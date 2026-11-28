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The Brief Just over 18,000 BGE customers across central Maryland remained without power as of 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, down from nearly 177,000 total outages caused by the nor'easter. Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties are the hardest hit, with mutual assistance crews from Canada and Illinois helping tackle more than 1,000 repair jobs. BGE expects to restore service to the vast majority of remaining customers by 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.



Just over 18,000 BGE customers across central Maryland remained without electricity Saturday morning as crews worked to clear downed trees and repair damaged lines left behind by the Thanksgiving nor'easter.

In a 9 a.m. update on Saturday, Nov. 28, BGE said the storm dumped 3 inches of rain and brought sustained winds with gusts between 60 and 80 mph over an 18-hour stretch, knocking out power to nearly 177,000 customers.

What we know:

So far, crews have restored service to 152,000 customers, representing more than 80% of the total outages caused by the storm. However, utility officials said more than 1,000 individual restoration jobs remain active across the region.

While every county in central Maryland is dealing with outages, BGE said the hardest-hit areas are Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties.

To speed up repairs, BGE brought in mutual assistance crews from as far north as Canada and as far west as ComEd in Illinois. Utility officials noted that downed trees, limbs and debris account for roughly half of all storm-related outages and must be cleared before crews can begin fixing damaged poles and wires.

When power will be restored

Timeline:

BGE said storm restoration work will continue around the clock through the weekend, with the vast majority of customers expected to have power back by 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Crews are prioritizing public safety and essential services such as 911 centers, hospitals and pumping stations, followed by repairs that restore the largest number of customers at once, while also factoring in customers who have been without power the longest.

How to report an outage

Customers who are still without power can report their outage 24/7 through any of the following options:

Online: Visit BGE.com

Mobile app: Use the free BGE app on the Apple App Store or Google Play

Text: Text your outage report to 69243

Phone: Call 877-778-2222

Residents can also track active outages on the BGE.com outage map or sign up for alerts at BGE.com/alerts.

Safety reminders

What you can do:

BGE is reminding residents never to approach or touch fallen overhead power lines, even if they do not appear to be live or sparking. Downed wires should be reported immediately to 877-778-2222.

Anyone who smells gas should leave the area immediately, move at least 100 feet away and call 911 or BGE at 877-778-7798.