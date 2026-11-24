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The Brief A man was arrested for the deadly shooting of a woman in Laurel. Oliva Bremner told police he was in a relationship with the victim, Abigahil Collins. Bremner was charged with second-degree murder, but the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.



A man was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Laurel, Prince George's County police said.

What we know:

Oliva Bremner, 38, of Laurel was charged with the murder of 34-year-old Abigahil Collins. He told police that he was in a relationship with Collins.

READ MORE | Death investigation underway after woman fatally shot in Laurel

On Monday, Nov. 23, police responded to a shooting inside an apartment in the 8800 block of Hunting Lane. Collins was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene and Bremner was taken for questioning, police said.

Detectives charged Bremner with second-degree murder based on their preliminary investigation. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police at 301-516-2512.