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The Brief Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800 jets – Flight 638 bound for Dallas Fort Worth and Flight 2152 bound for Chicago O'Hare – clipped wingtips while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. No injuries were reported, and both aircraft returned to their gates, where they were checked by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel and removed from service for maintenance inspections. American Airlines says affected passengers will depart on replacement aircraft later Friday evening, while the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation



Two American Airlines jets clipped wingtips while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday evening, Nov. 27, prompting a federal investigation and delaying passengers bound for Texas and Illinois.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 around 5:10 p.m. while both aircraft were waiting in the departure queue at DCA.

American Airlines confirmed the wingtips of both Boeing 737-800 aircraft made contact. Flight 638 was scheduled to fly to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), while Flight 2152 was bound for Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

Following the contact, both planes returned to their gates and were checked by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel. No injuries were reported, and airport officials said the incident did not disrupt other flights at Reagan National.

American Airlines said both jets have been removed from service for inspection by its maintenance team, and passengers on both flights are scheduled to re-depart later Friday evening.

What they're saying:

In a statement, American Airlines apologized to passengers affected by the delay:

"While taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), an American Airlines aircraft made contact with another American aircraft. There were no injuries and both aircraft returned to the gate and have been removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible."

The FAA stated that the information remains preliminary and that the agency will investigate the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said what caused the two aircraft to come into contact in the departure queue, how many passengers and crew members were aboard each flight or the extent of the damage to the planes' wingtips.