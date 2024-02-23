Woman found dead in Ivy City Hotel room, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of a dead woman in a Northeast hotel room Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Ivy City Hotel on New York Avenue around 11:20 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they had found an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers found the woman lifeless in one of the rooms.
MPD's Homicide Division is now investigating the crime.
