Woman found dead in Bethesda following domestic incident: suspect in custody: police

Montgomery County police have taken a man into custody as they investigate the death of a woman found in the 10500 block of Westlake Drive late Monday night.

Investigators say that around 10:49 p.m., MCPD and Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a report of a domestic incident at the Bethesda address. When they arrived, officers discovered the woman dead at the scene.

A man has been taken into custody.

The woman’s body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional information, including the identity of the deceased, will be released once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.