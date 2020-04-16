Woman drives by to check on elderly parents, finds them 'dancing' on front steps: 'They needed to party'

article

A woman from Maryland went to check on her elderly parents and found them dancing outside their front steps.

Alisa's parents are 75 and 84 years old, due to social distancing she and her son, Michael, frequently drive-by to check on them to make sure they're doing well.

On one particular day, she pulled up and found Alexander and Audry Hyman having a good old time.

In a viral video shared to Twitter, the adorable couple is seen grooving to "Joy and Pain" by Frankie Beverly and Maze. At one point you hear Alisa hype her father by saying "come one Pop Pop work it!'

Which was all the encourging Mr. Hyman needed to bust a move.

At the time of publication of this article, the video has been viewed over 5 million times!

